Scenes from D CEO’s 2024 Power Brokers Event

Each year, D CEO recognizes the region’s top real estate pros who generate the most revenue for their companies with the Power Broker Award. In all, executives at 108 firms employing more than 4,000 brokers participated. This year’s Power Brokers were celebrated on February 22 with an event at Bank of America Plaza in their honor.

A special Legacy Award was presented to Jack Gosnell, senior vice president of CBRE. Before Uptown even became a thing, Gosnell was there. He ended up assembling land for projects that led to the creation of what’s currently known as the State Thomas area. He was also a force in the development of Uptown as a district and helped brand and market the area. Additionally, he has been the exclusive leasing agent for The Crescent for many years.

Thank you to our title sponsor Downtown Dallas Inc., and to our host sponsor, Bank of America Plaza, for making the evening possible. Thank you also to signature sponsors Allen EDC, Farmers Branch, and Mansfield. Congratulations to all the winners, who were featured in the March 2024 issue of D CEO.

View the full list of 2024 honorees.

