Wednesday, March 13, 2024 Mar 13, 2024
77° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Party Pics

Scenes from D CEO’s 2024 Power Brokers Event

More than 150 of Dallas' power brokers were honored at the Bank of America Plaza on February 22.
By |
View Gallery
Image
Katherine Gillis, Jack Gosnell, and Jeremy McGown (CBRE) Bret Redman
View Gallery
Advertisement

Scenes from D CEO’s 2024 Power Brokers Event

{{ oneIndex }} / {{ images.length }}

Advertisement

Each year,  D CEO recognizes the region’s top real estate pros who generate the most revenue for their companies with the Power Broker Award. In all, executives at 108 firms employing more than 4,000 brokers participated. This year’s Power Brokers were celebrated on February 22 with an event at Bank of America Plaza in their honor.  

A special Legacy Award was presented to Jack Gosnell, senior vice president of CBRE. Before Uptown even became a thing, Gosnell was there. He ended up assembling land for projects that led to the creation of what’s currently known as the State Thomas area. He was also a force in the development of Uptown as a district and helped brand and market the area. Additionally, he has been the exclusive leasing agent for The Crescent for many years.

Thank you to our title sponsor Downtown Dallas Inc., and to our host sponsor, Bank of America Plaza, for making the evening possible. Thank you also to signature sponsors Allen EDC, Farmers Branch, and Mansfield. Congratulations to all the winners, who were featured in the March 2024 issue of D CEO.  

View the full list of 2024 honorees.

View Gallery

Author

D CEO Staff

D CEO Staff

View Profile

Related Articles

Image
Party Pics

Scenes from D CEO’s 2024 Innovation Awards

At the fifth annual Innovation Awards, presented by D CEO and Dallas Innovates, 74 finalists were recognized across 17 categories.
Image
Party Pics

Scenes from D CEO’s Excellence in Healthcare Awards 2023

Nearly 300 healthcare professionals and innovators gathered at D CEO's 10th annual Excellence in Healthcare Awards
Image
Party Pics

Scenes from D Magazine‘s Wild Wild Best of Big D 2023

Scenes from the biggest party of the year, which celebrated the best Dallas has to offer.
By D Magazine
Advertisement