Medical City Dallas’ New CEO and Hospitals Recognized for Price Transparency

Jay deVenny has been appointed CEO of Medical City Dallas, a 909-bed hospital offering nearly 100 specialties, with over 1,500 physicians and 3,300 employees. DaVenny previously served as CEO of Medical City Children’s Hospital and Medical City Women’s Hospital Dallas since January 2021, deVenny will now also oversee Medical City Heart Hospital and Medical City Spine Hospital. He holds an MBA in Health Services Management from the University of North Texas and a bachelor’s in communication studies from the University of Kansas. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. DeVenny’s tenure has seen growth in services at Medical City Children’s Hospital, including congenital heart, pediatric oncology, and pediatric orthopedics. Prior to his current roles, deVenny held positions as the chief development officer, vice president of business development, and assistant vice president of neuroscience, oncology, and orthopedic services at Medical City Dallas.

Health Transformation Alliance a cooperative of more than 60 major American employers, along with The Leapfrog Group and Turquoise Health, have honored 472 hospitals for exceptional patient safety and adherence to the Federal Hospital Price Transparency Rule. These recognized institutions, representing less than 20 percent of all hospitals, achieved the highest safety grade of A and top scores for price transparency. The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit championing transparency and patient safety, evaluates hospitals biannually through its Hospital Safety Grade rating system. Dallas-based systems Baylor Scott & White Health, and CHRISTUS have several hospitals in the list and are joined by Texas Health Mansfield and Dallas Regional Medical Center. The full list is here.

Texas Urology Specialists, a leading community-based oncology practice in the U.S., has welcomed the urology care team from USMD into its fold. This addition brings 13 physicians, five advanced practice providers, and over 45 support staff members to Texas Urology Specialists and four new locations in Dallas and Fort Worth. The USMD urology care team, known for treating nearly 10,000 new patients annually, is renowned for innovative robotic surgery techniques and minimally invasive stone treatment in the North Texas region. With this expansion, Texas Urology Specialists now has 35 physicians across 23 locations in the Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Houston areas, as well as one location in Longview. Texas Oncology’s surgical group, Texas Urology Specialists, comprises over 140 surgeons specializing in various oncology fields, performing over 152,000 procedures last year.

Texas Health Resources has been recognized as one of 54 nationwide honorees to receive the Business Group on Health Best Employers for Excellence in Health & Well-being Award for its ability to enhance employee well-being through comprehensive and innovative benefits and programs. This marks the 15th time Texas Health has been honored with this distinction. Assessed on various criteria, including leadership, culture, holistic well-being, engagement, health equity, and evaluation metrics, Texas Health stood out among its peers. Additionally, Texas Health was among the 13 winners acknowledged with the Excellence in Health Equity award. Texas Health promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion in its health and well-being strategies through educational campaigns, tailored benefits, and tiered cost structures. Structured around six pillars, including clinical care equity and supplier diversity, Texas Health’s diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy aims to create an environment where everyone feels valued and empowered.

